School opening delayed today

The West Milford Township School District will have a delayed opening Monday, Dec. 12 because of a forecast of more bad weather, according to a message on the district’s website.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for western Passaic County. It is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.

More snow is predicted, with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Slippery roads are expected, and drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.

The school district’s schedule for delayed openings:

High school: 8:48 a.m. to 1:57 p.m.

Highlander Academy: 9 a.m. to 2:09 p.m.

Macopin School: 9 a.m. to 2:09 p.m.

Elementary schools: 10:05 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Morning preschool: 10:05 to 11:55 a.m.

Afternoon preschool: 1 to 2:50 p.m.