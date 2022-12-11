School opening delayed today

The West Milford Township School District will have a delayed opening Monday, Dec. 12 because of a forecast of more bad weather, according to a message on the district’s website.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for western Passaic County. It is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.
More snow is predicted, with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Slippery roads are expected, and drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.
The school district’s schedule for delayed openings:
High school: 8:48 a.m. to 1:57 p.m.
Highlander Academy: 9 a.m. to 2:09 p.m.
Macopin School: 9 a.m. to 2:09 p.m.
Elementary schools: 10:05 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
Morning preschool: 10:05 to 11:55 a.m.
Afternoon preschool: 1 to 2:50 p.m.