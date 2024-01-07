Schools to have delayed opening Monday

West Milford schools will have a delayed opening Monday, Jan. 8 because of “ongoing challenges associated with this weekend’s storm and the potential for freezing temperatures overnight,” the school district said in an alert Sunday night, Jan. 7.

Snow bus routes will be in effect.

For information about the routes, parents are asked to refer to their child’s bus pass on the Parent Portal (https://www.fridayparentportal.com/portal/security/login.cfm).

For help logging into the Parent Portal, send email to portalhelp@wmtps.org

Snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday morning, Jan. 7 ranged from 4 to 6 inches in West Milford.

A report at 8 a.m. Sunday said 5.9 inches had fallen at Greenwood Lake, on the New York-New Jersey border, while 4.3 inches was reported near West Milford’s southern end.

A foot of snow was reported in Vernon about 11 a.m. Sunday and 8.1 inches in Green Pond, Newfoundland, about 8:34 a.m.

Late Sunday afternoon, the NWS warned drivers about slick spots on untreated surfaces Sunday night in western Passaic County.

“As temperatures fall below freezing this evening, any residual moisture or standing water could freeze and lead to areas of black ice development, particularly on untreated and elevated surfaces. Use extra caution if traveling tonight or early Monday morning.”

The forecast calls for mostly sunny weather Monday, Jan. 8 with a high of 39 degrees.

Another storm, mostly rain, is forecast Tuesday, Jan. 9 and the NWS has issued a Flood Watch from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 10.

Heavy rain and strong winds of 30-50 mph are predicted for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Two to three inches of rain are forecast, with localized amounts of four inches possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations because creeks and streams already are running high, the NWS says.

