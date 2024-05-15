Scott’s Fun Run will be Sunday

The sixth annual Scott’s Fun Run will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 19 at the West Milford Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Road.

The event, which is free, is in memory of Scott Stalbaum, a 2005 graduate of West Milford High School who died of a drug overdose in 2018.

Donations will benefit Surfside Structured Sober Living in Ventnor City and the Hope Institute in West Milford.

Registration is required. Register online at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdwMjdhnfZC3ANHcPHC2_lJloXi5OOR2JKpeLOEQzYMrcT_wA/viewform