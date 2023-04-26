Shredding fundraiser is May 6

The annual West Milford First Aid Squad’s Confidential Shredding Fundraiser is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Put boxes and bags in your car trunk and volunteers will carry them to the shredder.

Early drop-off is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday April 30. Boxes should be taped and signed and they will be stored until destruction.

Standard paper boxes of personal or residential documents cost $12 each. Boxes of business or corporate documents are $17 each.

For information, call Allison at 973-826-0572 or send email to WMFASevents@gmail.com