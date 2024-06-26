Some in High Crest told to boil water

The Butler Water Department issued a boil water advisory that affects Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) customers in the High Crest section of West Milford.

PVWC purchases water in bulk from Butler and distributes it to High Crest customers. Therefore, PVWC is issuing a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in High Crest.

The advisory is mandatory, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection, and is effective until further notice.

All water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Allow the water to cool before using.