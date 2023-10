The Friends of Wallisch Homestead will hold a square and line dancing event at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 7 in the barn, 65 Lincoln Ave.

The event, which costs $20 a person, will feature dance instruction by caller Pat Cannon.

Light refreshments will be provided, but attendees are welcomed to bring their favorite snacks.

For information, go online to wallischhomestead.org or email questions to wallischhomestead@gmail.com