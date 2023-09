The state Motor Vehicle Commission will be sending a mobile unit to the West Milford municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

The mobile units offer help with driver’s licenses, non-driver identification cards, Real ID, registrations, license plates, placards and exam permits.

Call 908-955-7228 for an appointment.

A veteran service officer also will be there to assist veterans.