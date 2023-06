The 2023 Summer Concert Series opens Thursday, June 29 with After Party, a party rock cover band.

The concerts will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 3 at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road.

Admission is free. A family-friendly food truck will be at each concert.

Scheduled to perform July 13 is Van Martin, July 20 is OCD, July 27 is the Kootz and Aug. 3 is Country Comfort.