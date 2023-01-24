Talk on bald eagles Sunday at NJBG

A presentation on the dramatic return of the bald eagle will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden (NJBG) in Ringwood.

Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society will discuss how the bald eagle went from the brink of extinction to the plentiful populations occurring today.

The free talk will be inside the Carriage House Visitor Center on Morris Road. Ongoing snow cancels.

Here are events planned in February:

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5: Skylands Manor Tours.

NJBG volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor. Fee: $10 for adults; $7 for seniors age 65 and older and students ages 6-18; free for children younger than 6. Snow or excessive cold cancels.

• 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18: The ABC’s of Honeybees.

Certified Master Beekeeper Frank Mortimer will introduce the world of honeybees and beekeeping and their life story. He is the author of “Bee People and The Bugs They Love” and an adjunct instructor at the Cornell University Master Beekeeping Program. At the Carriage House. Fee: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers; free for children younger than 12. Snow cancels.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19: Family Winter Woodland Hike.

Join NJBG hike leaders on an easy, child-friendly hike in the garden’s woodlands. Learn about the plants and animals on a hike designed to fit the group. Free. Wear sturdy shoes. Meet at the Carriage House. Snow/rain or excessive cold cancels.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26: Owls of New Jersey.

Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society offers an indoor presentation on these important raptors, touching on the many different species that inhabit this region. No live specimens. Free. At the Carriage House Visitor Center.

The NJBG is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in winter. Admission and parking are free. It is located on Morris Road in Ringwood. For information, call 973-962-9534 or go online to njbg.org