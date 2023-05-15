Talk on N.J. Civil War hero Sunday

A program about “New Jersey Civil War Hero Charles Hopkins” is planned at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Long Pond Ironworks Visitor Center, 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

It is free and open to the public.

The North Jersey Highlands Historical Society program for May will be presented by Charles Maraziti. It is hosted by the Friends of Long Pond Ironworks and Ringwood Manor.

Maraziti will discuss the Civil War experiences of Hopkins, who served in the Brigade of Jersey Blues led by famed Gen. Philip Kearny.

Hopkins survived battles only to be captured and incarcerated in the infamous Andersonville Prison. After his service, he was awarded the Medal of Honor for rescuing his wounded sergeant under heavy fire.

He is also a recognized hero of the Underground Railroad, helping to transport runaway slaves to freedom. His diary was donated to the Prisoner of War Museum.