Talk on owls Sunday at Botanical Garden

A talk about the Owls of New Jersey is planned at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden (NJBG) on Morris Road in Ringwood.

Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society will give an indoor presentation on these important raptors, touching on the many different species that inhabit this region. No live specimens.

Admission is free.

The talk is at the Carriage House Visitor Center.

Other upcoming events scheduled:

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, ﻿March 12: Skylands Manor Tours – Member Appreciation Day

NJBG members are invited to enjoy a special tour of historic Skylands Manor. Non-members are invited too. Snow cancels.

NJBG members who purchase a Manor House tour ticket receive a free one for a guest.

Non-members who become a member on Member Appreciation Day will receive a free Manor House tour ticket.

Regular fees are $10 for adults; $7 for seniors age 65 and older and students age 6-18; and free for children younger than 6.

• 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18: End-of-Winter Tree Walk

Join former NJBG head landscape designer Rich Flynn as he leads this perennial favorite. The walk includes a visit to many of NJBG’s stunning specimens, where you’ll learn the differences between trees, how to tell them apart and how to use them in your garden.

Meet at the Carriage House; wear sturdy, comfortable shoes. Free.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19: Family Woodland Hike

Join NJBG hike leaders on an easy, child-friendly hike in the garden’s woodlands. Learn about the plants and animals on a hike designed to fit the group.

Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Snow/rain cancels. Free.

• 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25: Spring Wreath-Making Workshops

In these two hands-on workshops, you’ll learn how to assemble and decorate spring wreaths to brighten your home, using a variety of silk and dried materials. As you learn, you’ll make a wreath to take home with you.

Materials provided; bring clippers and any special ribbon or decorations you might wish to use.

Reservations required. Fee is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Register online at njbg.org

• 10 a.m. Sunday, March 26: Audubon: Spring Bird Walk

Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society will lead you on a walk through the Botanical Garden to look for early spring birds as well as the many different species that inhabit the region.

Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Snow/rain cancels. Free.

The NJBG is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in winter. Admission and parking are free. For information, call 973-962-9534 or go online to njbg.org