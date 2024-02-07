Talk on wild gardens Thursday at library

A talk on how to transform a lawn into a wild garden will be hosted by Nature Connection of West Milford at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

Most lawns are devoid of food or habitat for birds and insects throughout the year. A wild garden is a better way to feed birds and pollinators than feeders, which can attract bears, squirrels and other unwanted critters.

Nature Connection of West Milford, formally Sustainable West Milford, has been serving the township since 2006 through two organic community gardens, a medicinal plant garden, the farmers market, pizza contests, green festivals, a food pantry donation program and public education.