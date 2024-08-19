Time capsule opened at centennial celebration

On Sunday, August 18 community members helped dig up a time capsule from 1974 in front of the Greenwood Lake Community Center (the old GWL Fire Dept. building) on Waterstone Rd. as part of the village’s centennial celebration. A large crowd waited with anticipation to see the contents of the time capsule.

The workers lifted the capsule, which was made of concrete, out of the hole by a crane. The top was loosened with a power drill at the seams. The lid was then pulled off using chains and the crane.

Inside, the contents were in plastic bags, which were removed and placed on tables. As they were being laid out, the items were announced by bullhorn so the spectators could hear as they were watching.

At one point a mush ball was taken out of its box. It read “mush ball champs,” which was from the 1974 GWL Fire Dept. team. It was signed by the players and Charles Spalthoff, formerly of the GWL Fire Dept., was present and helped read off the names on the ball. Not only was Spalthoff’s name on the ball, but he put it in the time capsule before it was sealed all those years ago. He is 89 now, but was 39 when he wrote on the ball and put it in the time capsule, 50 years ago.

Every item was carefully handled with plastic gloves before being put on the display tables. After the large assortment of items were placed on the table, everyone was encouraged to look at them, but were asked not to touch any of the historic time capsule relics.