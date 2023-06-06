Today is deadline to register for pickleball tournament

The West Milford Outdoor Battle of the Paddle is set for Saturday, June 24.

The township’s 10 new outdoor pickleball courts will be dedicated at that time. They are at the Nosenzo Pond tennis courts, 54 Nosenzo Pond Road.

The rain date is Sunday, June 25.

The deadline to register to play in the double-elimination tournament is Wednesday, June 7.

Players must be 50 or older. Each player must register individually; team members must register at the same time as their partners.

Teams may compete in the beginner, intermediate or advanced level.

Check-in June 24 is at 8 a.m. for beginners, noon for intermediate players and 4 p.m. for advanced players.

The cost is $40 a person, which includes a tournament T-shirt.

To register, go online to www.westmilford.org, then click on Community Services & Recreation and “Register here for programs.” Look for “Pickleball Tournament 2023.”

For information, call the Recreation Office at 973-728-2860 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.