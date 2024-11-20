Tree lighting is Dec. 2

The annual Holiday Tree Lighting will be held Monday, Dec. 2 in front of the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

The festivities start at 6 p.m. and the tree will be lit about 7 p.m.

After the ceremony, children may visit with Santa Claus and take photos in the council chambers.

Members of the West Milford High School Band, under the direction of Matthew Gramada, and West Milford High School Choir, under the direction of Dwight Weaver, will provide musical entertainment.

West Milford Girl Scouts will sing familiar Christmas songs, and Boy Scouts will present the colors.

There will be ice carving and if conditions permit s’mores by the fire.

Members of the West Milford High School Interact Club along with the township Rotary Club will provide hot chocolate.

Food will be available for purchase from the Brew Crew and the Brownie Bar Food Truck.

For information, call the Recreation Department at 973-728-2860.