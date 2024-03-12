Trivia Night fundraiser is Friday

The West Milford High School PTSO will host a Trivia Night fundraise at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 in the high school’s lower library.

Teams may have no more than eight people, but there is no minimum number to form a team.

The cost is $5 per person to play. Participants may pay at the door or in advance to Nicole Petrosillo in Room 123 at the high school or in the school’s main office in an envelope addressed to WMHS PTSO--TRIVIA NIGHT.

The event is open to all staff, students, their families/parents and West Milford residents.