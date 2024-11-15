UPDATED: N.J. wildfire 90% contained

The wildfire burning across the New Jersey-New York border was 90 percent contained in New Jersey and 88 percent contained in New York, officials said Friday, Nov. 15.

The Jennings Creek Wildfire has burned more than 2,280 acres in New Jersey and more than 5,200 acres in New York.

No evacuations have been required and no structures are threatened.

Warwick (N.Y.) Supervisor Jesse Dwyer on Friday said, “We are not ‘out of the woods’ yet, but things are looking much better than before.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers led dozens of volunteers as about 300 firefighters from six state agencies as well as dozens of volunteer fire companies conducted suppression efforts Friday, Dwyer said. They were joined by 18 wildland firefighters from Montana and two from Colorado.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, West Milford Mayor Michele Dale said Forest Fire Service operations were expected to end Friday.

“While New Jersey continues to collaborate and provide assistance with New York to achieve a similar status, New York still has several days of work ahead to reach that point,” she said Thursday afternoon.

A Fire Weather Watch is been issued for Saturday, Nov. 16 because the forecast calls for northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph and humidity as low as 20 percent, the West Milford Office of Emergency Management said.

Closures on the East Shore Road will continue until Sunday, Nov. 17. Beech Road was scheduled to reopen later Thursday.

Residents are likely to see increased smoke in coming days as New York conducts backburns to manage the fire, Dale said.

Answering the call

First-responders from throughout the region were called in to help with the wildfire.

Two members of the Vernon Emergency Medical Services (VEMS) Special Operations Division brought a UTV to West Milford on Saturday, Nov. 9 to provide medical support to first-responders working in the field.

Chief Operations Officer Kevin Duffy said Deputy Chief Kaylee Mueller, Capt. Michael Griffin and Special Operations Coordinator Tyler Ukleya made sure that the request for help was fulfilled while maintaining adequate emergency medical service coverage for Vernon.

“I am extremely proud of our Special Operations Division for their swift and effective response to this critical situation,” Duffy said. “Their professionalism and dedication to supporting other agencies, even on short notice, exemplify the values that make VEMS one of the most respected agencies in our area.”

Students at Wantage Elementary School worked with the Sussex Fire Department to offer support to members of Fire Company 4 in West Milford who are fighting the Jennings Creek Wildfire.

Students and school staff donated goodie bags with snacks and letters from third-, fourth- and fifth-graders.

“We are so proud to contribute to the safety and well-being of the heroes at Fire Company 4,” said Bekki Schnetzer, a fourth-grade teacher. “Our hope is that this small gesture brings encouragement and reminds them of the community behind them every step of the way.”

Park employee killed

The Jennings Creek Wildfire killed a New York state parks employee during the weekend.

A quarter-inch of rain fell overnight from Sunday, Nov. 10 into Monday, Nov. 11 in the forest area straddling the border between the two states, giving a slight respite to firefighters.

The fire is one of several burning on the East Coast amid a lack of much rainfall since September.

An employee of the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Department who was assisting firefighting crews died Saturday, Nov. 9 when he was hit by a falling tree.

Officials said the overnight rainfall was far less than what was needed to extinguish numerous brush fires that have broken out in New Jersey since the middle of last week.

At least four other wildfires in central to northern New Jersey were mostly or completely contained as of Monday.

To find and fight the fires, crews are navigating a maze of country roads, lakes and steep hills amid dense forests. Trees there have dropped most of their leaves onto parched ground, masking a potential danger.

“Beneath the surface leaf litter that falls off the trees, that stuff is bone dry,” Bryan Gallagher, a forest ranger with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, said at a media briefing. “So right now you get a little bit of rain that puts that surface fire out. But if it’s in the duff, it’s going to stay there. It’s going to smolder like a cigar until it gets dry enough and then that fire can pop up again.”

A firefighting helicopter capable of dropping 350 gallons at a time was being used to help combat the Jennings Creek Wildfire.

The National Guard deployed two Black Hawk helicopters for water drops, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

New York State Police said they were investigating the death of Dariel Vasquez, the 18-year-old state parks employee killed Saturday while fighting the fire.

Health advisories were issued during the weekend for parts of New York, including New York City, and northeastern New Jersey because of unhealthy air quality produced by smoke from the fires, but conditions improved after the rainfall and changes in wind direction.

Dana Van Allen, of Ringwood said she awoke early Saturday to what smelled like a burning campfire. She realized the fires were close enough to leave ashes on her deck.

“It was very stifling. We were very scared,” she recalled Monday.