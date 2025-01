Temperatures are expected to remain below 15 degrees Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22 in West Milford.

Lows are forecast to be near zero.

Highs are not likely to climb above freezing until Sunday, Jan. 26.

A storm Sunday, Jan. 19 brought 6.2 inches of snow to the township, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Please send your snow photos to editor.wmm@strausnews.com