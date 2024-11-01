UPDATED: Wildfire smoke in West Milford

Heavy smoke from wildfires in Rockaway and Jefferson continues to blanket parts of West Milford, officials said Friday, Nov. 1.

Drivers on parts of Route 23 may have poor visibility because of the smoke, the township Office of Emergency Management (OEM) warned.

Burn bans remain in effect and will be strictly enforced, the OEM said.

Red flag warnings were in place Friday because of strong winds along with the dry conditions.

New Jersey has imposed a Stage 3 campfire restriction because the danger of wildfires is considered extreme.

All fires in wooded areas are prohibited unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas or electricity.

No charcoal fires are allowed.

Reservoir lowered

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, officials of Ringwood State Park said water is being released from Monksville Reservoir into the Wanaque Reservoir by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission because of the recent stretch of dry weather.

As a result, Monksville Reservoir is expected to be lowered 6 feet or more, depending on the length of the drought.

Boaters should use caution when launching in lower water levels and be aware of navigable hazards, such as logs and stumps, that may be more common during the drawdown period.

New Jersey remains under a drought watch, which was declared Oct. 17. The watch is intended to increase awareness of the stress on water supply sources and to encourage voluntary water conservation measures.

If conditions do not improve, a drought warning or a drought emergency with mandatory water use restrictions may be declared.