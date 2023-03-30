Vendor and car shows, food truck festival moved to Sunday

The West Milford High School PTSO and Student Council has moved its Vendor Show, Food Truck Festival and Car Show to Sunday, April 2 because of the forecast for rain Saturday, April 1.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the high school.

A DJ and children’s activities, such as face painting, are planned.

The PTSO and council are looking for vendors, food trucks and car owners to participate.

Vendors may sell homemade crafts/goods or company brands, such as Avon and Pampered Chef. Only one of each company will be allowed. Vendors of similar types of companies will be allowed.

Vendors of any kind will pay $25 for the space and provide their table/tent/chair.

Food trucks will be charged $100. The trucks will keep all their profit.

To arrange to show cars in the Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show, contact David Gerold at david.gerold@wmtps.org

All cars are welcome. There will be trophies for the top three.

For information, call/text Nicole Petrosillo at 201-317-7046.