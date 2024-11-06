x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Veterans Day ceremony Monday

West Milford /
| 06 Nov 2024 | 12:16
    Flags set up as part of the West Milford Rotary Club’s annual Flags for Heroes project blow in the wind Monday, Nov. 4 at Bubbling Springs Park. The annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Veterans Park in front of the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Flags set up as part of the West Milford Rotary Club’s annual Flags for Heroes project blow in the wind Monday, Nov. 4 at Bubbling Springs Park. The annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Veterans Park in front of the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    (Photo by Rich Adamonis)