Volunteer actors needed for Haunted Historical Trail

The West Milford Players are looking for volunteer scare actors for the Haunted Historical Trail at 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

Actors ages 14 to adult are needed to play the following roles: townspeople, iron worker ghosts, doctors/nurses, injured soldiers, witches, town fool, prisoners, judge, robbers and lantern-holding tour guides.

The Trail Walk is Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 Actors must be able to commit to both nights.

Costume/makeup is at 5 p.m. Walks are from 7 to 11 p.m.

If interested, contact Gabriella Crocco at 973-897-8892.