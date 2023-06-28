x
Walkout on Drugs

| 28 Jun 2023 | 03:15
    Representatives of West Milford Elks Lodge 2236 distributed information at the annual Walkout on Drugs event June 11 at the West Milford Recreation Center. From left are Gaston Roos, the group’s drug awareness chairwoman Kristina Lundquist, Susan Feldman, Robin Logan, Tom Murray and James Tedesco. The New Jersey State Elks Association provided the Drug Awareness trailer. (Photo provided)
