Water main flushing to begin today

Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) will begin its annual water main flushing throughout its service area, weather permitting, starting Monday, April 24.

Included are the High Crest and Post Brook sections of West Milford.

Flushing will take place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and is anticipated to be completed by November.

Customers may stay up to date on areas being flushed by going online to pvwc.com.

The purpose is to ensure adequate water supply by removing accumulated sediment and maintaining the proper flow of water.

During the flushing process, customers may experience temporary discoloration of their tap water and reduced water pressure. This discoloration is caused by sediment and minerals that have accumulated in the water mains over time.

PVWC advises residents to refrain from doing laundry during the flushing period and to wait until the water runs clear before drinking or cooking with it.

If customers notice discoloration, please run the cold tap until the water is clear.

“PVWC’s mission is to safely and efficiently maintain and distribute a secure and sustainable supply of high-quality drinking water,” said executive director Jim Mueller. “Flushing is an essential part of our maintenance program, and we appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our customers during this process.”

For information and the flushing schedule, call PVWC Customer Service at 973-340-4300.