x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

West Milford. Bingo Night

| 26 Mar 2025 | 04:44
    The Paradise Knolls Fifth Grade Committee draws a crowd for its first Bingo Night to raise funds for student activities Saturday, March 22. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    The Paradise Knolls Fifth Grade Committee draws a crowd for its first Bingo Night to raise funds for student activities Saturday, March 22. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    The event was held at the West Milford Elks Lodge.
    The event was held at the West Milford Elks Lodge.
    West Milford. Bingo Night
    West Milford. Bingo Night
    West Milford. Bingo Night