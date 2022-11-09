West Milford COVID deaths rise to 73

The recent death of an 80-year-old male resident was attributed to Covid-19, bringing the total number of West Milford people who have died from the disease to 73, according to a township report of the week of Oct. 31.

There were 13 new cases confirmed for the week, bringing the total number of local residents stricken to 5,251, since the pandemic started. The latest report shows five of the people were in their 50s and there were three young children – a girl aged two, another girl aged one and a five-month-old baby boy with the disease.

Veolia takes over township water

Township of West Milford Public water company users who were with the Suez Company now have a new company. The new provider is Veolia, that provided water and service in New Jersey since 1869.

The company serves over 1.5 million New Jersey residents and 58 million people worldwide. New treatment plants will be built that will comply with all health and environmental regulations, according to information on the website. It was noted that four of the water systems have lead, copper and other health issues that Veolia is addressing. It was reported that 14 of the buildings that house treatment equipment had to be remediated before Veolia employees could work in them.

Veolia’s experienced team of water quality experts and licensed operators will be regularly testing water sources to be certain that its meters will allow homeowners to easily monitor their water consumption and troubleshoot leaks and other issues. The site said they intend to provide more information about the meters and the installation schedule in the coming months.

Veolia Water NJ gave notification to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection they will be replacing the existing Birch Hill Water Treatment Plant, reported to be “beyond its useful life” to more stringent effluent limits. There had been a report of suspected hazardous discharge notification on Oct. 14 regarding the existing plant.

No gypsy egg infestations

There was notification to West Milford officials from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture advising no major infestation of gypsy egg masses was detected in the municipality during the recent fall survey. The Department will continue to aerially monitor the gypsy moth population and will contact the township officials if it reappears.

Township plans road resurfacing

There will be road resurfacing on Gould Road between Wooley Road and Union Valley Road and on Van Order Road between Union Valley and Clinton Roads for the entire length.

A contract for work not to exceed $791,946 was awarded by the West Milford Township Council to American Asphalt and Trucking Company of Newark, lowest of six bidders, for $791,946.

Township to lease DPW trucks

The West Milford Council authorized lease of Public Works Department equipment that includes a 60 bucket International truck with 10-foot lift; 2023 International service truck; and 2023 International single axle truck with plow.

The leases are through NCL Government Capital through Sourcewell National Cooperative Contract. First lease payments are to be made 12 months after the leases begin. The council authorized purchase of repair parts and service from Jesco, member of Sourcewell and ESCNT for repairs to loaders, mowers, backhoes, graders and grounds maintenance equipment.

Greenwood Lake cleanup money to be used in Belcher’s Creek

From $10 million appropriated by the state of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) for cleanup of Greenwood Lake and Lake Hopatcong, a good portion of the funds allotted to Greenwood Lake in 2023 will be used in Belcher’s Creek, which the state has determined to be a major contributor to phosphorus in Greenwood Lake.

A few months ago, the GWLC, with Princeton Hydro, installed floating islands in Belcher’s Creek, to help mitigate the phosphorus in the creek. Engineer studies have been conducted on Brown’s Point for a possible boat launch. Regarding geese control, a vendor was hired to deal with the geese using an environmentally friendly spray along the shore.

Open space funds to pay for tennis-court repair, pickleball-court painting

Money for repair of the existing Nosenzo Park Tennis Courts and layout and painting of 10 sets of regulation Pickleball playing courts will come from the Passaic County Open Space, Farmland and Historic Trust Fund.

Following the recommendation of the West Milford Director of Community Services and, the Township of West Milford Council passed a resolution authorized the repair and installation for &29,600 through Sport Tech Acrylics of Brewster N.Y., through a Sourcewell Cooperative Contract. Also being purchased from the county fund are 10 Franklin Portable Pickleball net systems with wheels in the amount not to exceed $1,599 through Pickelball Inc. Wholesale of St. Kent, Wash.