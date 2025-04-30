x
West Milford. Fallen firefighters remembered

| 30 Apr 2025 | 09:35
    The West Milford Volunteer Fire Department is lighting its firehouses red through Sunday, May 4 in honor of firefighters killed in the line of duty in 2004. The campaign is sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. (Photo provided)
