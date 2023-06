A Fireworks Celebration is planned from 6 to 9:45 p.m. Friday, June 30 in the field behind West Milford High School.

There will be food, music and entertainment.

The cost is $10 per car. The gates will close at 8:45 p.m.

Chairs permitted but no pets and no coolers. Bags will be subject to search.

The rain date is Saturday, July 1.