West Milford First Committee holds community meeting Wednesday

The West Milford First Committee will hold a community meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 in the large meeting room upstairs at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

The nonpartisan group is seeking residents’ input and feedback on its plan for a ballot referendum to return West Milford’s form of government to a non-partisan, ward system.

During the meeting, members will discuss the history of the change of government enacted in 2003 to make the township partisan; disadvantages that residents have faced as a consequence; recommendations for a new, nonpartisan form of government; and the steps needed to move forward.

Speakers will include the chairman of the committee, Glenn Wenzel, a former mayor; his wife, Pat, who was part of the committee to change the form of government in 2003; former Township Council member Bob Nolan; former mayor Carl Richko; former Board of Education vice president Wayne Gottlieb; former council candidate Karen Phelan; and former mayoral candidate Melissa Brown Blaeuer.