x
West Milford marks Memorial Day with ceremony, parade

West Milford /
| 30 May 2023 | 09:21
    Residents watch the Memorial Day parade Monday, May 29 in West Milford. (Photos by Rich Adamonis)
    Patrick Davie, 2, sits on the shoulders of his father, Kevin.
    Puppies ride in remote-controlled cars.
    The West Milford High School band performs at the Memorial Day ceremony.
    Glenn Wenzel presides over West Milford’s 77th Memorial Day ceremony. The invocation was led by his wife, the Rev. Patricia Wenzel.
    Rudy Hass, senior vice commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 in West Milford, thanks Eagle Scout Edward Satkowski, left, for raising flagpoles for each of the U.S. military service branches at Veterans Park.
    From left are Tonya Butkus and Shirley and Nino Parrello, who were presented with flower bouquets during the Memorial Day ceremony. Butkus’s brother Jason and the Parrellos’ son Brian were killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom. They are standing in front of a memorial and tree planted in honor of Brian.
    Mayor Michele Dale speaks at the ceremony.
    Volunteers hand out American flags before the ceremony.
