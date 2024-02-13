West Milford schools closed today

The West Milford Township Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 13 because of the winter storm.

All school-related activities, including after-school programs, athletic events and extracurricular activities, also are canceled.

The township said all garbage and recycling pick-ups Tuesday are canceled. They will be collected Saturday, Feb. 17 instead.

Municipal offices also are closed Tuesday.

Statewide, all state courts and court facilities are closed and all court events and operations will proceed remotely.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for western Passaic County. It is in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.