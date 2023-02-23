West Milford to honor volunteers

West Milford will celebrate volunteerism at its annual Volunteer Award program Wednesday, April 12.

The program will be at 5:30 p.m. before the Township Council meeting at Town Hall, 1480 Union Valley Road.

The recipients of the 2022 Mary B. Haase Lifetime Volunteer Award and 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award will be honored for their contributions to the community.

A special panel of former mayors will choose the Lifetime Volunteer Award recipient from among those who have exhibited a lifelong spirit of volunteerism in the community.

Nominations are sought for the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award.

Residents may nominate any individual who lives or works in West Milford and has volunteered their time, services or talents to benefit others in the community during 2022.

The mayor and council will select one Volunteer of the Year recipient from all nominations received.

Nomination forms are available in the Clerk’s Office, Recreation Center, Public Library and Community Center and on the township’s website www.westmilford.org under Township News.

Nomination forms must be returned to the Clerk’s Office no later than noon Thursday, March 9. Please deliver the form via fax to 973-728-2704, email to clerksoffice1@westmilford.org or mail to Clerk’s Office, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480.

Representatives of township civic, service and volunteer organizations are invited to make a brief presentation to the council about their activities and events.

Presentation Request Forms are available in the Clerk’s Office, Recreation Center, Public Library and Community Center and on www.westmilford.org under Township News.

Additional Presentation Request Forms will be mailed to various organizations in the township.

To register your organization for a presentation, please deliver your Presentation Request Form via fax to 973-728-2704, email clerksoffice1@westmilford.org or mail to Clerk’s Office, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 no later than 4 p.m. Friday, March 31.