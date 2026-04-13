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West Milford to host free health screening event

West Milford. West Milford High School will host a free Wellness Family Festival and health fair on April 18 featuring screenings for vision, hearing, blood health and mental wellness.

West Milford /
| 13 Apr 2026 | 02:04

    A free Wellness Family Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at West Milford High School, offering a range of health screenings for the community.

    The event will include vision and hearing assessments, including glaucoma and children’s vision checks, as well as hearing screenings and spinal posture evaluations. Mental health screenings and manual breast exams will also be available.

    A comprehensive blood panel will be offered, including testing for lead, mercury, prostate-specific antigen, hemoglobin A1C and lipid levels. Some tests require a 12-hour fast, while express screenings for cholesterol, hemoglobin and glucose will require a two-hour fast.

    No insurance is needed to participate. For more information, contact the Highlands Family Success Center at 973-508-6675.