Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
West Milford winters
As we brace for a snowstorm this weekend, here is a look at winters past.
| 04 Jan 2024 | 04:34
A horse pulls a sled near Beech Road. (Photos courtesy of West Milford Heritage Committee)
Residents check out some serious snowfall in the 1890s. Photo courtesy of West Milford Heritage Committee
Horsepower and several feet of snow in West Milford in the 1890s. Photo courtesy of West Milford Heritage Committee
The Wallisch family plays ice hockey. Photo courtesy of West Milford Heritage Committee
(
Picasa
)
Ice cutting on Greenwood Lake was a major industry in West Milford during the winter. Photo courtesy of West Milford Heritage Committee
Thin ice on Greenwood Lake, 1955. Photo courtesy of West Milford Heritage Committee
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED