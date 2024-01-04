x
West Milford winters

As we brace for a snowstorm this weekend, here is a look at winters past.

| 04 Jan 2024 | 04:34
    A horse pulls a sled near Beech Road. (Photos courtesy of West Milford Heritage Committee)
  Residents check out some serious snowfall in the 1890s. Photo courtesy of West Milford Heritage Committee
  Horsepower and several feet of snow in West Milford in the 1890s. Photo courtesy of West Milford Heritage Committee
  The Wallisch family plays ice hockey. Photo courtesy of West Milford Heritage Committee
  Ice cutting on Greenwood Lake was a major industry in West Milford during the winter. Photo courtesy of West Milford Heritage Committee
  Thin ice on Greenwood Lake, 1955. Photo courtesy of West Milford Heritage Committee
