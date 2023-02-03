Western Passaic County under Wind Chill Advisory through Saturday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for western Passaic County from 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 through 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Wind chills as low as 20 below zero are possible..

The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Residents are urged to use caution while traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves.

The forecast called for a high about 19 degrees Friday afternoon, with a northwest wind about 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph, and a low of about 3 degrees Friday night.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 22 and a west wind of 10 to 18 mph.

Then the temperature is forecast to climb to 43 on Sunday.