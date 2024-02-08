What’s coming up at the library

• Join the Coloring Crew: Mondays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy coloring, conversation and company with the library’s coloring club for adults. No registration required; just drop in to the second-floor conference room.

• Gentle Yoga with Michelle: Michelle Brook, a 200-hour registered yoga teacher certified by the American Yoga Academy leads a non-strenuous, quieter form of yoga that focuses on revitalizing the body, relaxing the mind and reducing stress from within. The class meets from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Registration required. Please register and complete the required waiver form by visiting www.wmtl.org/events

• Coffee, Danish and a Romance: Special book discussion on “Natural Born Charmer” by Susan Elizabeth Phillips. Coffee and danish will be served. The discussion will start at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 in the library conference room on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events to receive a copy of the book.

• Madam C.J. Walker - The First Black Female Millionaire: Rick Feingold returns for a talk about Sarah Breedlove, who was born in 19th-century rural Louisiana to former slaves and became the first female African-American self-made millionaire in the United States. Known as Madam C.J. Walker, she developed a line of beauty care products for black women. Later she became a philanthropist and was active in organizing the NAACP’s Silent Protest Parade in New York in 1917. The presentation is from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Free Poetry Circle: Monthly poetry circle with facilitator Susan Lembo Balik. Prompts are used for these generative writing sessions and participants have the option to share what they’ve written and/or offer feedback. The sessions are designed to encourage, inspire and lead to new work. No previous experience necessary. The workshop will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 in the library conference room on the second floor. Registrations limited to 20 adults. Register at www.wmtl.org/events