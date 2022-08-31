Where’s your tax money going?

Along with the delivery of tax bills the township recently released a summary of its budget, detailing where taxpayer money is going.

The costliest item is the West Milford School District budget, which is more than half of the tax bill, at 55.1% this year, showing a slight decrease from last year’s figures of 55.3 percent.

The West Milford Township Municipal Budget, at 20.5%, is slightly down from last year’s figure of 21%. The new municipal budget calls for $35,027,400 with a zero-tax increase. The budget summary said it was achieved with no increase over the prior year while allowing for the quality of services to continue or improve. It was noted that for at least the past five years, the municipal budget portion of the tax bill has shown a decreasing figure from the previous year.

The new tax bill reflects an increase in the amount of money collected for municipal open space, to provide funding for improvements to outdoor recreation areas.

The township has a $5.6 million capital budget for 2022. Most of this money is for road improvements ($2,380,000) and upgrading the township’s public safety radio system infrastructure ($2,512,000). The new public safety radio system will be implemented over the next two years. The upgrade will help ensure the continued reliability of communication among all first responders and Public Works Department personnel. The current system is at the end of its useful life and replacement parts are no longer available. Grant funding is being sought to offset some of the cost.

Also budgeted is money for engineering work necessary to put a much-needed traffic light at the dangerous intersection of Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Lakeside Road (both part of Route 511) and Union Valley Road (Route 513). The municipal report said design work is progressing and required approvals have been obtained for a new facility at Nosenzo Pond that will house a senior center and concession stand. Bids are being sought to repurpose the original library building to house the Department of Health, Department of Building and Planning, Engineering Division and Fire Marshal.

It was noted that the township representatives continue their efforts to attract new ratables to help alleviate some of the tax burden of existing property owners. The township zoning ordinance continues to be under review, and adjusted to give property owners greater freedom to make improvements to their property, according to the budget summary information. The report said that several new or expanded business ventures are expected to start operations this year and the next. Officials expect these businesses will have a positive impact on residents’ tax bills for years to come.

The debt/capital expenditures figure in the budget has decreased from last year’s percentage of 14 to 9.7%. This has been accomplished by carefully planning capital expenditures in order to reduce debt. In the budget statement, officials explained that managing debt is one of the most critical factors in allowing them to have another year without increasing the figures in the municipal portion of the budget.

The report said the mayor and council continually strive to improve services while reducing expenditures in order to minimize the need for tax increases.

The Passaic County part of the budget is 19.5%, just slightly lower from last year’s 19.6%. Municipal Open Space gets 5% of the budget money this year, up from the rate of 1% that had been allocated since 2017. County Open Space continues to get 3%, unchanged since 2017.

The solid waste collection budget remains stable as the district enters the third year of a five-year contract, but proceeds from recycling have been decreasing and surplus is no longer available.