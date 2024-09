Nature Connection of West Milford will offer a hands-on workshop on “Seed Saving” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Wallisch Homestead 65 Lincoln Ave.

The cost is $10 a person. Register online at natureconnectionwestmilford.org/education

The fee includes all instructions and training materials.

Jean Savage will teach both new and experienced gardeners which seeds are good to save, how to save and store them, and the best ways to plant them in the new season.