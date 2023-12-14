Wreaths Across America ceremony planned Saturday

West Milford Military Moms are planning a Wreaths Across America ceremony at noon Saturday, Dec. 16 at Veterans Memorial Park in front of the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

After the ceremony, volunteers will lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of veterans in Cedar Heights, St. Joseph’s and the West Milford Presbyterian Church cemeteries.

Residents are asked to sponsor remembrance wreaths, volunteer Saturday, and invite family and friends to attend the ceremony.

More than 235 wreaths have been sponsored. To sponsor one wreath costs $17.

For information, go online to wreathsacrossamerica.org