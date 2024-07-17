YMCA fundraiser is Saturday

The YMCA of Montclair will host an evening on the waterfront from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Upper Greenwood Lake Clubhouse, 435 N. Lake Shore Drive, Hewitt.

The benefit, with dinner, drinks and live music, will raise funds to provide financial assistance and programming opportunities for families at the YMCA Outdoor Education Center, home to Camp at the Lake.

The Y has operated Camp at the Lake at the Outdoor Education Center on Germantown Road in West Milford for more than 50 years. It plans to make the facility a year-round center.

Tickets are $95 per person, which includes a buffet dinner, open bar and performance by Carnaby St. Duo. Must be age 21 or older to attend.

To bid in the silent auction, go online to givebutter.com/c/vYSf0H/auction