Youth Fishing Challenge is Saturday at Shady Lake

The 8th annual Youth Fishing Challenge, sponsored by New Jersey Fish & Wildlife, will be Saturday, June 3.

The challenge is geared to those age 20 and younger. There are 32 challenge locations in 18 counties this year.

The local event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shady Lake, 215 Weaver Road. It is free, and there will be awards for first, second and third place. For information, call Wyatt Walker at 201-304-1702.

The challenge is part of the state agency’s “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” program, which encourages young people to avoid drugs, alcohol and tobacco by pursuing fun activities.

A fishing license and trout stamp is not required for anyone age 16 and older.