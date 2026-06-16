Hewitt man killed in car crash

A Hewitt man died early Sunday morning after the car he was driving struck another vehicle on Interstate 87 in Hillburn, N.Y.

According to New York State Police, state troopers responded to a two-car motor vehicle collision at 1:19 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 287 ramp leading to the Interstate 87 northbound/southbound split in the village of Hillburn.

“The preliminary investigation determined that a 2010 Honda Odyssey was attempting to transition from Interstate 287 to Interstate 87 when it stopped on the center shoulder, over the white fog line and partially within the travel lane,” Troop F Public Information Officer Jennifer Alvarez said June 14 in a press release. “A 2015 Mini Cooper, traveling in the same direction, subsequently struck the rear of the Honda.”

Police said the driver of the Mini Cooper – identified as 64-year-old Hewitt resident Guido R. De Castro – was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda – 40-year-old Hackensack resident Orquidea D. Peña Henriguez – and a 13-year-old passenger were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When asked late Monday afternoon if any charges had been filed, Alvarez said the information released Sunday was the only information available at the time as the investigation continues.