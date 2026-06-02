Horse trainer accused of sexually assaulting teen

A horse trainer and riding coach charged with sexually assaulting a teenager is due to be arraigned next week in Morris County Court.

Troy Roberto, 55, of Hewitt, was arrested by Mendham police March 10 following an investigation into alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old by Roberto in Mendham Township, with incidents reported from December 2025 onwards.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the parents of a 16-year-old girl arrived at Mendham Township Police headquarters March 6 regarding their daughter’s relationship with Roberto, who was her horse-riding coach. On March 7, the girl alleged engaging in multiple sexual encounters with Roberto in the basement of her Mendham home and in his truck.

“[Victim’s] parents consented to a search of her Apple iPhone, Apple iPad and Apple MacBook,” the affidavit said. “A preliminary check of this text exchange on her cellular phone revealed several images depicting the sexual exploitation of abuse of a child that was sent to Troy Roberto. Troy Roberto also sent sexual image of himself to [Victim]. [Victim] confirmed she was 16 at the [time] of sexual penetration with Troy Roberto. [Victim] also confirmed that Troy Roberto was her horse-riding coach since around June 1, 2025, during which he has supervisory and/or disciplinary authority over her.”

As a result of the investigation, Roberto was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and one count of third-degree certain persons not to possess ammunition.

According to a March 31 press release from Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, the latter two charges stem from his arrest, which took place in Atlantic County, when he was allegedly found to be in possession of six alprazolam pills without a proper prescription. A search warrant was executed on Roberto’s vehicle, in which 36 rounds of ammunition were allegedly found.

Roberto, who is at Morris County Correctional Facility, is scheduled to be arraigned on June 8 at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Robert Hanna.