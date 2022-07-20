Paving scam alert

The West Milford Police Department has issued a warning regarding a driving paving scam. In an announcement, the department noted that it had responded to several reports of such incidents.

The announcement described the scam thusly: “The perpetrators will pick a location and tell the resident that they have left over asphalt from another job. They will offer a low price to ‘get rid of the left over.’ If the resident agrees, they will spread a thin layer of tar and patchy asphalt and then demand an additional sum of money to complete the job or will ask for a check and later state the check has not cleared and want an additional check or money transfer.”

The police added that West Milford Township has a solicitation ordinance that stipulates that any door to door solicitation must be approved by the township.

West Milford also has a “Do Not Disturb” list for solicitation, and residents can register to be on that list by contacting the township clerk’s office, which can be reached by calling 973-728-2700.

If you think you may have been the victim of one of these scams, contact the West Milford Police Department at 973-728-2802.