West Milford police to get a chaplain

A recently adopted Township of West Milford ordinance has created the position of “police chaplain.”

This action was proposed by the Director of Public Safety Police Chief James DeVore. It adds a new section to the township code. The person(s) appointed will be volunteers who do not receive monetary pay.

The duties of the police chaplain are to assist the township police department with any functions that may be assigned by the police chief that relate to the Police Chaplain Program, including but not limited to partaking in policing initiative, assisting crime victims/witnesses, assisting police with death notifications and conducting juvenile station house adjustments.

State law provides that a governing body of a municipality by ordinance may provide for appointment of one or more chaplains to the Police Department.

According to the local document Mayor Michele Dale and the Township Council found that police chaplains serve an integral role in providing comfort to members of the Police Department as well as the public and they aid in community policing. The ordinance states the local governing body members find it in the best interest of the West Milford Police Department and residents of the township to implement the position within the police department.

The updated section of the Township Code with the position of chaplain added notes this is a volunteer position. It is under supervision and authority of the West Milford Chief of Police. The ordinance says applicants are recommended by the police chief and appointed by the mayor with advice and consent of council members.

All applicants will be reviewed by the police chief to determine if qualifications are in accord with the ordinance. The chief will then make a recommendation to the mayor and council. Any person appointed as police chaplain must be a duly ordained clergy person in good standing in the religious body from which he//she is selected. The person shall be a certified police chaplain with credentials in accord with rules, regulations, policies of the Township of West Milford.

There may be up to four chaplains appointed at any given time and in accordance with the established procedure. They will serve in that capacity from the date of appointment until terminated or they resign. Eligibility standards are set forth in the Police and Procedure Manual.