Boys, girls lacrosse teams in PCT finals today

WEST MILFORD. The championship games will be played at Wayne Valley High School.

| 11 May 2024 | 07:18
    Kailey Maskerines, left, and Paige Fava celebrate milestones at the Passaic County Tournament girls lacrosse semifinal game Wednesday, May 8. (Photos provided)
Both the boys and girls lacrosse teams at West Milford High School will take part in the finals of the Passaic County Tournament on Saturday, May 11.

The boys team (7-8) will play Wayne Valley (6-8) at noon.

The girls team (7-6) will take on DePaul Catholic (11-1) at 2 p.m.

Both games are at Wayne Valley High School, 551 Valley Road.

During the girls’ semifinal game against Wayne Hills on Wednesday, May 8, Paige Fava scored her 150th goal and Kailey Maskerines scored her 200th point. The Highlanders won, 13-3.

The boys team defeated Lakeland, 11-4, in the semifinal round May 8.