Boys soccer team wins opener, 1-0

Noah Christian scored the game’s only goal in the second half to lift the West Milford High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 season-opening victory over Hawthorne st home Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7.

Dominic Lenoir and Donovan Ford each made one save to combine for the shutout.

West Milford is scheduled to play at Jefferson at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Field hockey

Brodie Loveland scored twice, and Julia Reilly added a tally to pace West Milford to a 3-0 decision over Kittatinny in its season-opener at home Friday, Sept. 6.

Julia Plewa added two assists, Lilly Kreutzer had an assist and Emmeline Kreutzer earned the shutout with one save.

The Highlanders were set to play at Butler at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 and at Sparta at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Girls soccer

The Highlanders were scheduled to open their 2024 campaign Monday, Sept. 9 at Fair Lawn.

West Milford will play at Clifton at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 before playing the home-opener at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 against Passaic Valley.

Girls tennis

Cassandra Rubinsky (first singles), Emma Carson (second singles) and the duo of Kaila Rose and Leah Norton (first doubles) all won their respective flights to lift West Milford to a 3-2 decision over Indian Hills in the season-opener Sept. 4 at home.

West Milford (1-1), which bowed at Wayne Valley, 5-0, on Sept. 6, was slated to play host to Passaic Tech at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 and Wayne Hills at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Cross country

Amanda Harvey placed fourth with a time of 19:46.00, Ciara Clinton was sixth in 20:08.50 and Brenna Traverso finished 10th in 20:41.60 to pace the West Milford girls at the Warwick Valley Wave Mania Invitational on Sept. 7 in Warwick, N.Y.

Evan Lynch was the highest boys finisher on the 5,000-meter course, placing 45th with a time of 18:52.30.

Girls volleyball

The Highlanders were set to open the fall season Monday, Sept. 9 at Indian Hills before playing the home opener against Wayne Hills at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 13.