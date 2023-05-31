Boys volleyball team in state quarterfinals today

The West Milford High School boys volleyball team rolled to victory in its opening state tournament match last week.

The Highlanders dispatched sixth-seeded Snyder in straight sets in New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 play May 24 in Snyder.

The team (13-6) earned a 25-21, 25-22 decision to advance to the sectional quarterfinals, where they were to scheduled play at third-seeded Garfield on Wednesday, May 31.

West Milford was led by the play of Jayden Huber (24 assists, six digs), Michael Paulison (four digs), Lorenzo Galante (one kill, one block), Andre Christ (eight kills, six digs, one ace), Matthew Landoline (10 kills, one block, one dig), Kyle Arciniega (10 digs, four kills) and Sean McNally (eight digs, four kills, one ace).

Here’s how other West Milford sports teams fared last week:

Outdoor track

The girls and boys track teams finished fifth and 11th, respectively, at the Passaic County Championships on May 23-24 at Clifton High School.

Freshman Ciara Clinton placed second in the 3200-meter run in 11:54.99, third in the 1600-meter run in 5:26.86 and eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:29.00.

Junior Lauren Frey was third in the 3200-meter run in 12:19.26, fourth in the 1600-meter run in 5:35.68 and ninth in the 800-meter run in 2:32.11.

Amanda Harvey, also a freshman, was fourth in the 3200 in 12:21.25.

Senior Mei Dennison was second in the javelin with a throw of 101-10.00 and 17th in the shot put with an effort of 26-11.50.

Junior Chloe Brijbag was third in the discus with a heave of 99-10.00 and eighth in the shot put (30-06.25).

Junior Madison Freideman was fourth in the high jump (4-10.00), fourth in the triple jump (33-08.50) and seventh in the long jump (15-02.50).

Sophomore Laurel Space was eighth in the triple jump (32-01.50), ninth in the javelin (77-06.00) and 10th in the high jump (4-06.00).

On the boys side, junior Colin Menier placed seventh in the 1600m (4:39.21), seventh in the 3200m (10:25.42) and ninth in the 800m (2:06.18).

Junior Noah Traverso was fifth in the 200m (23.56), fifth in the triple jump (41-09.50), seventh in the long jump (19-09.75) and ninth in the 100m (11.83).

Sophomore Lorenzo Andrade placed ninth in the 400 hurdles (59.79) and 11th in the 110 hurdles (17.19).

Girls lacrosse

A highly successful 2023 campaign came to a close as the 13th-seeded Highlanders bowed to fourth-seeded West Morris in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament in Chester.

Paige Fava had both goals for West Milford, which finished 14-4 this spring.

The Highlanders, under the direction of head coach Harry Shortway, started their season 9-1 before losing to Lakeland in the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament on May 3.

West Milford also went undefeated in winning the NJIGLL American South Division with a 6-0 mark.

Fava finished with a team-high 55 goals and 16 assists followed by Trista Starr (44 goals, five assists), Kailey Maskerines (30 goals, 24 assists), Adison Arciniega (17 goals, five assists) and Vivian Sirnik (13 goals, nine assists).

Boys lacrosse

West Milford’s season concluded with an 18-3 loss to third-seeded West Essex in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament May 25 in North Caldwell.

The Highlanders, seeded 14th, received goals from Vincent D’Andrea, Theo Bolger and Nick Lombardo.

The team (6-15) was led this spring by D’Andrea (28 goals, 12 assists), Bolger (26 goals, eight assists), Jake Kelshaw (13 goals, 13 assists), Nash Appell (eight goals, 14 assists) and Lombardo (11 goals, nine assists).