Field hockey team to play for PCT title

Avery Vacca converted a feed from Addyson Seidner in the third quarter to lift the second-seeded West Milford High School field hockey team to a 1-0 victory Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14 at home.

The team defeated third-seeded Lakeland in the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament (PCT).

The Highlanders will meet top-seeded Pompton Lakes for the PCT championship at noon Saturday, Oct. 21 at Passaic Tech.

A year ago, Pompton Lakes defeated West Milford, 2-1, as it won its second straight PCT title.

West Milford’s only loss this season was a 4-3 setback to Pompton Lakes on Oct. 3.

Against Lakeland, West Milford goalie Samantha Krautheim turned aside two shots to earn her ninth shutout this season.

Seidner, a sophomore forward, leads the Highlanders in scoring with 16 goals and six assists.

Hayley Allwood (13 goals, five assists), Vacca (four goals, 17 assists), Lily Kreutzer (eight goals, five assists) and Ang Colucci (six goals, five assists) round out the top five offensive threats.

Here’s how other West Milford sports teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Andrew Golas scored off an assist from Cole Stillman in the second half and Donovan Ford recorded the shutout with five saves to lead West Milford to a 1-0 decision over Fair Lawn on Oct. 12 at home.

The Highlanders (4-9-1) are slated to play at Wayne Hills at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

Girls soccer

Jordin Turre connected for two goals, Sara Wardlaw had a goal and an assist, and Katie Ralicki, Lindsay Wittner and Catherine Coyle also registered to power West Milford’s 6-0 decision over Butler on Oct. 9 at home.

Madison Trout (eight saves) and Caitlin Murphy (three saves) combined on the shutout.

The Highlanders (5-8) are scheduled to play host to Wayne Hills at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 19.

Girls tennis

Cassandra Rubinsky (second singles), Melissa Comune (third singles), and the duo of Bozhena Plotytsya and Lilly Rodek (first doubles) all won in straight sets to pace West Milford to a 3-2 victory over Clifton on Oct. 11 at home.

The Highlanders (5-7) are set to meet Wayne Valley in the season-ending match Wednesday, Oct. 18 at home.

Girls volleyball

West Milford, seeded fifth, bowed to fourth-seeded Wayne Hills, 25-20, 25-15, in the quarterfinal round of the PCT on Oct. 11 in Wayne.

The Highlanders (9-7) were led by Caitlyn DeFreese (three digs), Lindsey DeLoerenzo (two blocks), Skyler Ribitzki (seven kills, four digs), Kaitlin Clarke (two kills), Sarah Rottenberg (one kill), Hailey Gruenler (one dig, one ace), Julia Sabyan (four digs), Emma Garcia (seven digs, one assist), Alexa Fritz (two kills, two digs, one block) and Ally Gruber (11 assists, one dig).