Field hockey team to play in PCT semis Saturday

Addyson Seidner connected for three goals to help power the second-seeded West Milford High School field hockey team to a 6-0 victory over seventh-seeded Passaic Valley in the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament at home Saturday afternoon, Oct. 7.

The Highlanders will play host to third-seeded Lakeland in the PCT semifinal round at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

Top-seeded Pompton Lakes will meet fourth-seeded Wayne Hills in the other semifinal, with the county final scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 at Passaic Tech.

Against Passaic Valley, West Milford also was led by Hayley Allwood (one goal, one assist), Lily Kreutzer (one goal), Shelby Durant (one goal), Avery Vacca (two assists), Ang Colucci (two assists), Amelia Pilatowski (one assist) and Samantha Krautheim (two saves).

Krautheim, a senior goalie, owns seven shutouts and has allowed just five goals this fall.

Seidner (13 goals, three assists) and Allwood (12 goals, four assists) lead the team in scoring.

Here’s how other West Milford sports teams fared last week:

Cross country

Sophomores Ciara Clinton and Amanda Harvey finished first and second, respectively, to pace the West Milford girls harriers to a first-place team finish at the North Jersey Championships on Oct. 7 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Clinton (21:05), Harvey (21:07), Brenna Traverso (fifth in 21:43), Madison Freidman (17th in 24:22), Abigail Madara (21st in 25:15) and Annabeth Jones (28th in 25:36) rounded out the results for the Highlanders.

On the boys side, senior Colin Menier finished second overall with a time of 17:29 followed by Michael McCloskey (10th in 18:51), Jon Novembre (15th in 19:15), Evan Lynch (20th in 19:38), Tyler Meier (23rd in 19:54), Massimo Balestrieri (25th in 20:07), Brody Scully (27th in 20:18) and Cameron Piecuch (33rd in 20:42) as West Milford finished third overall.

Girls soccer

West Milford, seeded ninth, suffered a 7-0 loss to top-seeded and No. 11 ranked DePaul in the quarterfinal round of the PCT on Friday, Oct. 6 in Wayne.

Madison Trout made 19 saves in goal for the Highlanders, who defeated eighth-seeded Eastern Christian, 5-2, in a first-round contest Thursday, Oct. 5 in North Haledon.

Lindsay Wittner had three goals and an assist and Madison Tenhoeve and Olivia Brijbag also scored, with Trout making 11 saves in the victory.

West Milford (4-6) will play at Indian Hills at 1 p.m. Oct. 14.

Boys soccer

The Highlanders snapped a six-game (0-5-1) win-less streak Oct. 2 with a 2-1 decision over Passaic Valley at home.

Andrew Golas and Cole Stillman each found the back of the net, and Dominic Lenoir made seven saves to pace the victory.

West Milford (3-7-1) is scheduled to play host to Jefferson at noon Oct. 14.

Girls volleyball

The fifth-seeded Highlanders rallied to beat fourth-seeded Wayne Hills, 14-25, 26-24, 25-22, in the quarterfinal round of the PCT on Oct. 7 in Wayne.

West Milford was led by Skyler Ribitzki (11 digs, 10 kills, three aces, one assist), Emma Garcia (16 digs, two assists), Sarah Rottenberg (two kills, two blocks, two digs, one ace), Ally Gruber (13 assists, five digs, one block, one kill), Jennifer Scala (13 assists, five digs, one kill, one block), Hailey Gruenler (one ace), Amanda O’Brien (three blocks, one kill), Lindsey DeLoerenzo (one block), Caitlyn DeFreese (four digs, one assist) and Alexa Fritz (four kills, two aces, one dig).

West Milford (8-5) was scheduled to play at top-seeded Wayne Valley in a PCT semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 11. The finals are set for 5 p.m. Oct. 14 in Clifton.